Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1696 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IMSI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.55. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

