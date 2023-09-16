Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 22nd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS XSHQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $36.02. 67,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

