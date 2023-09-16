iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 144.9% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

