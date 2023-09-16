iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lessened by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMGFree Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. 9,433,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,852,077. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

