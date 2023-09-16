iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 52,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

