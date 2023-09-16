iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 86.7% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $19,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

