iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 119,440 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

