JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stake Lifted by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 5.4% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,176 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

