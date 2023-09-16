Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Danske raised Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.
Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.
