Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $607,690.91 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00097834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

