Lisk Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $740,481.08 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002541 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002146 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,490,118 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.