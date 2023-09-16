Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.05 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00005405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $66,685.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,151,005 coins and its circulating supply is 21,629,047 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

