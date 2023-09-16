Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.04 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $30.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $143.70 or 0.00541605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,531.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00241354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.00800212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00058465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00117619 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,332,689 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.