Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $798,233.92

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Nano has a market capitalization of $82.42 million and $798,233.92 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,517.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00245374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00802791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00543180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00058638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00118052 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

