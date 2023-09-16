Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,983.89 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $64,983.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00150132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

