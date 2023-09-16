Neo Achieves Market Cap of $514.67 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $514.67 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00027443 BTC on popular exchanges.



Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

