OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,139.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 1,189,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,841. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

