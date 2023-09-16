Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Raised by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 2.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Organon & Co. worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $10,468,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,005. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.