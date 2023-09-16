Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $14,061.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,529.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00245785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00804930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00543773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00058820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00118186 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,727,855 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

