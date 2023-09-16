Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 5,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,900. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

