Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 5,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,900. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.