PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,843,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

