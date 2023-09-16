Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 1,577,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.