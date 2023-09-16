Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $130.94 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $130,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,544,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,331. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.