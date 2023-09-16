Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.77. 234,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

