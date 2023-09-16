Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 3,892,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

