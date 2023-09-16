Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Down 1.9 %

QLI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.