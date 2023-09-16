Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

QLI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

