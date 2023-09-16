QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.99. 72,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.23 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuantaSing Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.70 price objective on the stock.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

Featured Stories

