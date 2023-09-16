Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Quantum Computing by 128.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 1,087,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,510. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

