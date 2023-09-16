Quent Capital LLC Purchases 664 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. 1,002,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.