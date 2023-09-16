Retireful LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,408. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

