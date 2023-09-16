Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 10,714 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,255. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

