Retireful LLC Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retireful LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.14.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.7 %

DPZ traded down $10.59 on Friday, hitting $388.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,718. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

