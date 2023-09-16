Retireful LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Retireful LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Retireful LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,808. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

