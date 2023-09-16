Retireful LLC Invests $455,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.26. 145,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

