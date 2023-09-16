Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $184,478,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.13. 998,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

