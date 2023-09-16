Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UPST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. 5,079,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,482.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,263 shares of company stock worth $2,671,731 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.