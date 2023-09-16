Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 34,489 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

