ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,869. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.