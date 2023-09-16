Rocket Pool Price Tops $22.77 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00085730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $448.43 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,694,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,694,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

