Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942 over the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.