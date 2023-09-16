Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Short Interest Up 46.3% in August

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rose Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROSEW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,893. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

