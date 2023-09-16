Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGA. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGA remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

