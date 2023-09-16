Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Cintas comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.07.

Cintas Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.08. 841,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.33 and its 200-day moving average is $474.87. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

