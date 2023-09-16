Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $916,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.08. 2,075,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

