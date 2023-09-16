Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 226,450 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy makes up 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Genesis Energy worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,163. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

