Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 18.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 9,608,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,546. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

