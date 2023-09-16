Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 22,990 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises about 3.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 447,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $882.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

