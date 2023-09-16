Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 292,395 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,395 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of American Tower worth $167,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $180.14. 3,514,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,301. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

