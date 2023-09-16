Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 9,152 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $83,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.62. 9,427,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,385. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

