Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $498.09 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,292 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 5.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $498,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.82. 1,659,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,296. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

